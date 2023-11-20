Botswana: Masisi Graces Childrens Day

Walvis Bay — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi yesterday attended the World Children's Day sub-regional celebrations in Walvis Bay, Namibia.

The celebrations were hosted by the President of Namibia, Dr Hage Geingob under the theme: Renewing our promise for children's rights - Amplifying the voices of children and young people.

A press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that the celebrations will bring together the heads of state of Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe as well as children from the four countries.

The celebrations are on their third event, with the inaugural celebrations held in Botswana in 2021 and Zambia hosting the 2022 edition.

The celebrations provide the four heads of state with a platform to discuss and exchange views on ways to support children's rights and their well-being in their respective countries.

The celebrations also provide children and youth in attendance to engage with the presidents and give voice to issues affecting them as well as encouraging leaders to build a better future for every child.

Globally, World Children's Day is observed on the 20th November to promote children's rights and the collective responsibility to improve the welfare of children around the world. President Masisi is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Lemogang Kwape, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Kgotla Autlwetse, Assistant Minister of Youth, Gender, Sport and Culture, Mr Buti Billy, Assistant Minister of Education and Skills Development, Ms Nnaniki Makwinja and senior government officials.

The delegation also comprises of 30 children from Botswana. President Masisi will return today 20 November 2023.

