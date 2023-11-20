Tanzania Ladies Cricket Team Seal Silver in Hong Kong

20 November 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Elkana Kuhenga

THE national women's cricket team sealed second place in the just-ended Hong Kong Women's T20I Series following a five-wicket defeat by Hong Kong at Hong Kong Cricket Club on Sunday.

The tournament involved four ladies' teams: Nepal, Japan, Tanzania and Hong Kong. The T20 series was played in a round-robin format at Hong Kong Cricket Club from November 15th to November 19th.

In the series Tanzania only lost to Hong Kong twice by 10 wickets on Saturday and five wickets yesterday.

In the rest of the games, Tanzania defeated Nepal by 27 runs in the tournament opening before destroying Japan by 111 runs.

The national team travelled to Hong Kong with a squad of 14 ladies. The team travelled under the supervision of Head Coach Riziki Kiseto, and Manager Saida Hamisi.

The squad include Fatuma Kibasu, Mwanamvua Ushanga, Huduma Omary, Saum Mtae, Saum Borakambi, Sheila Kizito, Shufaa Mohamed, Saum Hussein, Monica Iddi, Aaisha Mohamed, Neema Pius, Mwajabu Salumu, Sophia Frank and Perice Kamunya.

