South Africa: IEC Briefs On Outcome of First Voter Registration Weekend

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says it will later today provide details on the outcome of the first voter registration weekend which took place on Saturday, 18 and Sunday 19 November 2023.

The IEC will give an update on several issues, including the number of new registrations captured, registration numbers breakdown per province and activities on the online voter registration portal.

On Sunday, the IEC said over a million registrations were recorded at 23 296 voting stations.

According to the IEC, at the close of day yesterday at 12h30, a total of 609 447 registration transactions had been recorded at voting stations.

"The commission also recorded an all-time milestone of over 100 000 online registrations. Today, the figure of online registrations stands at 40 000," said the IEC in a statement.

The commission said it is seized with resolving some online registrations that gave a "pending" message.

"The 'pending' message is received by voters in instances where the ID image that they have uploaded cannot be read or recognised by the system or where an image other than an ID has been uploaded.

"We urge voters to take extra care and follow system prompts when uploading images of their ID," said the commission.

It applauded the thousands of South Africans who have gone online and visited registration stations to register, re-register or check their details.