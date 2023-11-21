South Africa: Brics Countries to Meet On Israel-Palestine Conflict

20 November 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The BRICS group of nations is expected to gather for an Extraordinary Joint Meeting on the Middle East Situation on Tuesday.

This is according to a statement released by the Presidency on Monday.

The gathering will be convened by current BRICS chair President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Leaders of BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India and China - will join the virtual Extraordinary Meeting with invited BRICS leaders of Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

"President Ramaphosa will deliver opening remarks at the BRICS Extraordinary Meeting, where member and invited States will also deliver country statements on the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"United Nations Secretary General António Guterres will participate in the virtual meeting, at the end of which leaders are expected to adopt a Joint Statement on the situation in the Middle East, with particular reference to Gaza," the Presidency said in a statement.

Some 1 200 people in Israel and a further 11 000 in Gaza have been killed since the beginning of the conflict on October 7.

Earlier on Monday morning, through his weekly newsletter, President Ramaphosa reiterated South Africa's position on the conflict.

President Ramaphosa said: "As a government and as a people, we stand firm in our call for justice for the oppressed Palestinian people, for their rights and aspirations to be fulfilled, for the immediate cessation of hostilities, and for there to be accountability for the deplorable killings of civilians in this recent conflict. We maintain that peace will not be possible until Palestinians are free."

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.