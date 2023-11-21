South Africa: Opposition MPs Walk Out of Hearing on Parliament Stage Storming - South African News Briefs - November 21, 2023

EFF MPs Accuse Parliament of Unfair Process, Walk Out of Hearing

Six members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have been charged with contempt of parliament charges for their action during President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation (SONA) address in February, reports Mail & Guardian. The MPs walked out of a disciplinary hearing on the incident, labeling it a "kangaroo court" due to the denial of a postponement request. They are now taking the matter to the Western Cape High Court. The accused are Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu, Marshall Dlamini, Sinawo Tambo, Vuyani Pambo, and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. During the SONA address in February, EFF MPs raised several points of order, which led National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to ask that they be removed from the chamber. As the MPs walked out, some of them stormed onto the stage where Ramaphosa was sitting.

Astral Foods Secures Water Licence for Independent Water Extraction

South Africa's leading poultry producer, Astral Foods, has obtained a crucial water licence, enabling it to independently extract water from the Vaal River for its Goldi chicken plant in Standerton, reports News24. CEO Chris Schutte said that this milestone marks a significant step towards addressing the persistent water shortages and infrastructure challenges that the company has faced in recent years, primarily due to the Lekwa municipality's inadequate services. These issues contributed to Astral's first-ever loss, driven by load shedding, bird flu outbreaks, and inadequate services. Schutte issued a caution about ongoing water supply issues across the country, drawing parallels to the electricity crisis.

South African Yacht Stolen in Croatia Recovered in Brazil

A luxury yacht owned by a Cape Town couple vanished from Croatia and was recently discovered in Brazil, reports TimesLIVE. The 17-metre Hanse 588 yacht, named Mischief, was reportedly stolen by an organised crime group posing as tourists. The yacht, co-owned by Ingrid and Hylton Hale, was frequently leased out when not in use by the owners. Brazilian authorities confirmed the yacht's recovery and are investigating the case. The thieves likely altered the yacht's identification numbers, prompting police to seek information from its German manufacturer. Brazilian reports suggest the yacht was chartered by individuals posing as Russian tourists, and later renamed Albina. It arrived in Natal, Brazil, with a crew who left the country shortly after. A Latvian woman found aboard the yacht is now barred from leaving Brazil. Other South Africans have faced similar yacht thefts.

