South Africa: Former Bok Lock and Class of 1995 Alumni Hannes Strydom Dies in Tragic Car Accident

20 November 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Craig Ray

Former Springbok lock Hannes Strydom was killed in a car accident on Sunday night. He was 58.

The victorious Springbok Rugby World Cup class of 1995 lost another member this week with the tragic news that Hannes Strydom was killed in a car accident on Sunday night.

Strydom is now the fifth member of South Africa's first-ever World Cup-winning team to pass on after Ruben Kruger, Joost van der Westhuizen, Chester Williams and James Small. Coach of the 1995 Boks Kitch Christie, has also passed away.

Strydom's wife Nikolie confirmed to News24 that Strydom had died in an accident on the N4 close to Emalahleni in the direction of Pretoria.

The towering lock formed a formidable second row with Transvaal (as the Lions were then known) and the Boks with Kobus Wiese.

Strydom played in 21 Tests and 10 Bok touring matches between 1993 and 1997. Apart from helping the Springboks to win the Webb Ellis Cup for the first time, he also played against the British & Irish Lions in 1997.

He was also a key member of the brilliant Transvaal (Lions) teams when they won the Super 10, Currie Cup and Vodacom Cup in the 1990s. He started his provincial journey with Eastern Province and the Bulls, finishing his career with...

