South Africa: University of Fort Hare's Head of Investigations Arrested for Murder and Attempted Murder

20 November 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Estelle Ellis

A police task team investigating murder and attempted murder cases involving the University of Fort Hare has arrested the university's head of investigations and vetting services. He is the 10th suspect allegedly connected to assassinations at the institution.

The SA Police Service national task team responsible for investigating those behind murder and attempted murder cases at the University of Fort Hare on Monday arrested the university's director of investigations and vetting services.

Isaac Plaatjies made a brief appearance in the Alice Magistrates' Court on Monday and will appear again on Tuesday when his case will be added to those of nine others who have been arrested in recent months.

The accused are linked to a series of assassinations and attempted assassinations on campus preceding and following a Special Investigating Unit probe into the abuse of state money, fake degrees and corruption.

Those who were arrested in April are:

Bongani Peter, Chief Operating Transport Officer: Fort Hare University.Wanini Khuza, retired supervisor of drivers at the University of Fort Hare's East London campus.Sicelo Mbulawa, former SRC member and businessman who also provides services at the University of Fort Hare.Mthobisi Khanyile, a person with a criminal past hailing from KwaZulu-Natal where, according to the police, he "specialised in taking stolen vehicles across the border".Mthobisi Dlamini, described by police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe as a "habitual housebreaker" with more than 15 housebreaking and theft cases on his record, and who was operating...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.