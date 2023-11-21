South Africa: University of Fort Hare's Head of Investigations Arrested for Murder and Attempted Murder

A police task team investigating murder and attempted murder cases involving the University of Fort Hare has arrested the university's head of investigations and vetting services. He is the 10th suspect allegedly connected to assassinations at the institution.

The SA Police Service national task team responsible for investigating those behind murder and attempted murder cases at the University of Fort Hare on Monday arrested the university's director of investigations and vetting services.

Isaac Plaatjies made a brief appearance in the Alice Magistrates' Court on Monday and will appear again on Tuesday when his case will be added to those of nine others who have been arrested in recent months.

The accused are linked to a series of assassinations and attempted assassinations on campus preceding and following a Special Investigating Unit probe into the abuse of state money, fake degrees and corruption.

Those who were arrested in April are:

Bongani Peter, Chief Operating Transport Officer: Fort Hare University.Wanini Khuza, retired supervisor of drivers at the University of Fort Hare's East London campus.Sicelo Mbulawa, former SRC member and businessman who also provides services at the University of Fort Hare.Mthobisi Khanyile, a person with a criminal past hailing from KwaZulu-Natal where, according to the police, he "specialised in taking stolen vehicles across the border".Mthobisi Dlamini, described by police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe as a "habitual housebreaker" with more than 15 housebreaking and theft cases on his record, and who was operating...