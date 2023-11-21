Tanzania: UNDP, Japan Support Fishermen in Coast, Tanga Regions

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the government of Japan have provided the newly equipped dry fish racks to enable fishermen meet market requirements and improve the quality and standards of dried sardines.

Fishermen from three districts namely Bagamoyo and Mafia in the Coast Region and Pangani in Tanga Region are the beneficiaries of the fishing equipment.

The racks can dry up to 1,000 kilogrammes of fish at time replaced the age-old tradition of drying fish on the sand or floor in Bagamoyo and Kipumbwi.

This was revealed at the weekend by the Pangani District Council Chairman, Mr Akida Baholela during the handover ceremony of the drying fish rack facilities in the Coast Region.

"The support including installation of 20 dry fish racks will help fishermen meet market requirements and improve quality and standards of dried sardines and penetrate the international market," said Mr Baholela adding will also provide a high-speed patrol boat to enhance the safety of the Indian Ocean coast.

The support provided through the Prime Minister's Office will establish a mechanism to oversee maritime safety and security activities to tackle Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, maritime pollution, smuggling and trafficking in Tanzania.

Meanwhile, about 600 artisan fishermen in Mafia, Bagamoyo districts in the Coast Region and Pangani District in Tanga Region were provided intensive capacity-building training on business management and entrepreneurship skills, with support to three cooperative societies for preparation of feasibility study reports and financial models for the Sardine Drying facilities.

On his part the UNDP Head of Inclusive Growth Pillar, Mr Emmanuel Nnko said the partnership stands as a beacon of positive change, economic empowerment and sustainable practices across three districts.

"The fishermen lacked financial skills management and used middle men to sell their products (fish), so with this support we expect them to use fish drying racks thus producing quality fish. Fishermen can dry up to one tonne of fish on the given racks," said Nnko.

He also said that they enable them to connect with regional markets like Kenya, Uganda and Congo.

The Prime Minister's Office, Director of Emergency Operation and Communications Centre, Mr Prudence Constantine urged all the beneficiaries to make the most of the facilities to empower women and youth businesses in Bagamoyo, Pangani and Mafia.

The Coordinator for Economic Cooperation at the Japan Embassy in Tanzania, Ms Chie Miyashita said that the government of Japan is proud to support Tanzania's initiatives to expedite economic empowerment for women and youth and enhance the capacity of Small and Medium Entrepreneurship (SME)s in Bagamoyo, Pangani and Mafia.