Rwanda: Handball - Rwanda in Search of Permanent Head Coach

Local handball governing body (FERWAHAND) is looking for a new head coach for the senior men's handball team ahead of next year's Africa Men's Handball Cup of Nations.

Police Handball Club coach Antoine Ntabanganyimana and APR HC's Anaclet Bagirishya have for a couple of years been in charge of both men and women's teams on interim basis but the federation is now looking for a coach who will take charge of the teams on a permanent contract.

Ferwahand president Alfred Twahirwa told Times Sport that a new coach will be hired in time for next year's Africa Men's Handball Cup of Nations.

"We are searching for an experienced head coach before the national team starts preparations ahead of the Africa Men's Handball Cup of Nations, and will be assisted by local coaches," Twahirwa said in an interview on Monday, November 20.

Rwanda will be making maiden appearance in the African Men's Handball Championship whose 26th edition is due in Egypt from January 19-29.

The team is expected to start training at the end of December and Twahirwa hopes the coach will have been appointed.

"We in talks with the Ministry of Sports in effort to find a coach who will help us in the upcoming tournaments. We hope the new coach will be available on December 15," he said.

Rwanda is among 16 teams that will take part in the continental showpiece which reigning champions Egypt is going to host for the second time in a row.

Prior to their debut appearance in the tournament, Rwanda found themselves drawn in Group A alongside 2022 runners- up Cape Verde, DR Congo and Zambia.

Besides being a showpiece that establishes the continental champion, the tournament will also serve as a qualifier for the 2025 World Men's Handball Championship. The nations that will secure a top five finish will book a ticket for the world championship.

Handball is a game that is only growing in the country. In September 2022, during the U-18 Africa Youth Handball Championship, Rwanda secured their first-ever medal (silver).

The senior team is now looking to make the same or an even better feat on their debut appearance at the competition.

Group draw

Group A: Rwanda, Cape Verde, DRC and Zambia

Group B: Egypt, Guinea, Cameroon and Congo Brazzaville

Group C: Morocco, Algeria, Gabon and Libya

Group D: Tunisia, Angola, Nigeria and Kenya