Rwanda Releases Guide On Early Learning, Development

Rwanda joined the rest of the world to celebrate World Children's Day on November 20, with an aim to promote their rights.

During the national day celebration in Kigali, under the theme, "For every child, every right", the National Child Development Agency (NCDA) presented the Early Learning and Development Standards (ELDS), which are statements about what young children should know and be able to do at different ages and stages of development.

During her presentation, Kate Thomas, a Cambridge education specialist, said ELDS are a critical resource, designed to support parents, caregivers, teachers, leaders, and decision-makers in understanding how young children develop and learn.

She also explained that the ELDS document will help form the development or improvement of programmes for young children, including integrated policies for early childhood care and education, care and education curriculum, parenting education curriculum, teacher training curriculum, early learning assessment tools, school readiness assessment tools, disability screening tools, and standard setting for professionals and programmes.

According to Thomas, ELDS aim to establish a shared language for discussing and understanding across sectors and stakeholders, which will support the improvement of Rwanda's integrated children and their families.

"Through a clear understanding of optimal child development, as articulated in the ELDS, all childhood care and education, from parents to policymakers can ensure that children receive appropriate support they need to reach their full potential."

Each of the chapters of the document covers one large age group, for instance, infants from birth to 12 months, toddlers between 12 to 36 months, and preschoolers from 3 to 6 years.

Thomas added that ELDS are organised under six integrated developmental domains, including cultural and moral development, health and physical development, approaches to learning, social and emotional development, cognition and academic knowledge, and language and early literacy development.

Diane Iradukunda, the Acting Head of Child Development, Protection, and Promotion at NCDA, presented the National Parenting Guides (NPGs) to enable the national patenting curriculum by providing detailed guidance to service providers on how to build parenting skills effectively.

She explained that there is a set of eight parenting guides which include, parents' and caregivers' guidelines on positive discipline, care for children with developmental delays and disabilities, importance of play and creation of stimulating home environments, prenatal, newborn, and post-natal care, young child and infant feeding, first aid for young children, hygiene management and care for young children, and male involvement in early childhood care, learning, and school readiness.

Iradukunda noted that the guides are designed to be delivered through parenting groups, and parenting session facilitators to aid parenting sessions and update their current parenting activities and curricula.

In her speech during the celebration, Dr Valentine Uwamariya, the Minister of Gender and Family Promotion (MIGEPROF), wished all children a happy day and urged them to grow up surrounded by love, good health, and strong moral values that will shape a bright future.

"As the theme suggests, 'for every child, every right', let this be a joyous moment for Rwandan children to revel in the exercise of their rights. Today is an opportunity for them to amplify their voices on issues that affect them, actively participate in decision-making processes at home and in the country, and engage in age-appropriate discussions with their elders," she stated.

Uwamariya also noted that it is crucial for parents to offer a listening ear, invest time, and nurture their children, as neglect can pave the way for potential abuse.

"We aspire for our children to become exemplary individuals, instilled with respect for themselves and others. The assessments shared today serve as a collective responsibility for parents to learn and implement suggested measures. Parents and teachers bear the responsibility of shaping Rwanda's next generation," Uwamariya urged.

Acknowledging the evolving landscape from everyone's upbringing, she called upon Rwandans to discard outdated stereotypes, particularly the notion that physical punishment solves problems.

Instead, she encouraged parents, families, and communities to collaborate to contribute to children's growth, combat stunting, and foster a supportive environment.

Uwamariya added that the parenting suggestions released today align with Rwandan culture, offering practical solutions to fortify resilience in children, ensuring a promising future for our nation.

"Tailored guidelines, based on a child's age, specify achievable milestones, providing a framework for monitoring growth and intervening when necessary. Let us extend special attention to children with disabilities, emphasizing inclusivity and support."

In conclusion, she urged everyone to continue their commitment to ensuring that every Rwandan child enjoys their fundamental rights, stressing that together, "we can build a future where every child thrives and contributes meaningfully to our society."