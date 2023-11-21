Botswana: Regional Cooperation Promotes Childrens Rights

Walvis Bay — Regional cooperation between Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Namibia is crucial for the promotion and protection of children's rights.

This was revealed during the UNICEF World Children's Day celebrations in Namibia, where President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi and other leaders collectively committed to addressing inequalities, gender disparities, and empowering children to reach their full potential. The theme, Renewing Our Promise for Children's Rights - Amplifying the Voices of Children and Young People, provided a platform for dialogue between children and the highest representatives of the four countries.

President Masisi emphasised the importance of children from neighbouring countries coming together to discuss their situations, celebrate progress, and recognise the challenges they still faced.

He highlighted government's efforts to enhance learning through the SmartBots Digital Transformation Strategy, providing electronic gadgets to students, and ensuring connectivity for every learner. President Masisi said investing in children was essential for the development and security of their nations.

For his part, President Dr Hage Geingob of Namibia also expressed his commitment to fulfilling children's rights, considering it a top priority.

He said Namibia was working on policies and resource allocation for children's rights, with a focus on meaningful participation of children. So far, he said they had conducted nationwide consultations to transform education and ensure that no child was left behind.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi of Zimbabwe shared his country's policy reform agenda aligned with child-centered legislation in education and child protection.

He said Zimbabwe had created platforms for children to express themselves and engage with the government, such as the Children's Parliament.

Additionally, he said, they were also working on inclusivity for people and children with disabilities and improving internet connectivity in schools. He pleaded with young people to stay disciplined and abstain from drugs.

Zambia's Minister of Community Development and Social Services, Ms Doreen Mwamba stated that government was investing efforts and funds to increase children's access to quality education and equal opportunities. She said they had introduced free secondary education, adopted the Children's Act, and expanded cash transfer programmes to ensure a bright future for every child.

The regional collaborations and commitments show a shared dedication to children's rights and create an inclusive and prosperous environment for them.

BOPA