Botswana: Educational Reforms Priority

Walvis Bay — Government remains steadfast in implementing education reforms that would enhance the quality of education and usher in a new dawn with a renewed hope towards a knowledge-based economy, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has said.

Speaking during the United Nations regional World Children Day commemorations in Namibia on November 19, the President said achieving a knowledge-based economy relied on the effectiveness of the country's investments in education, learning and training.

President Masisi highlighted that Botswana, in its effort to transform the education sector, had embarked on an ambitious project to broaden the digital and innovation ecosystem through the SmartBots Digital Strategy. This strategy, he said aimed to drive digital transformation across the economy.

He said the SmartBots concept would leverage technology and innovation to co-create public services to citizens and businesses, as well as reform the education system with a focus on building human capital towards a knowledge-based economy.

President Masisi said the digital transformation, would encompass curriculum reforms to enhance the learning process at schools and make education more attractive and appealing to learners.

He said a knowledge-based economy required adjusting the curriculum to align with global economy. Thus, he urged children to position themselves and be a part of the transformation process by developing Applications ( Apps) that would foster the process of learning in schools.

"It is our desire as heads of state in the region to cultivate an inclusive environment where children are involved in planning and decision making to tackle their daily challenges.

Therefore, he said learners should be innovative and create Apps that would address educational needs.

The President said Botswana aimed to leverage digital literacy and e-learning tools to prepare children and youth for the future of work and ensure digital inclusion through connecting young people to information opportunities. "In addition to the fruits of our investment in education and training, our transformation into a knowledge-based economy requires that we enhance our current proficiencies and build new ones with our current resources," he said.

Furthermore, to support the initiative, Dr Masisi said government had structured and developed industries related to local production of electronic gadgets used in learning centres.

President Masisi highlighted importance of developing child-friendly digital content stating that it should be of top priority to enhance learning in the third world countries.

Similarly, he said, government would continue to create an inclusive environment for all learners regardless of their physical or mental status through the provision of infrastructure that also accommodates all members of the society.

To ensure inclusivity, the President said government was also rolling out teaching in mother tongues at primary schools. The introduction of multi languages in schools, he said, would also help create jobs in developing and translating study material in different languages.

While the regional celebrations were still in their early stages, President Masisi commended the participating countries for their commitment to the cause by signing up to the Convention on the Rights of Children (CRCs). He further appealed to other SADC member states to join in the commitment to protecting children's rights.

BOPA