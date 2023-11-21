Botswana: Ministry Open for Change

Walvis Bay — Ministry of Basic Education and Skills Development is open to overhauling the curriculum and syllabus to improve the of quality education at all learning institutions.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UNICEF World Children's Day commemorations in Namibia, Assistant Minister of Education and Skills Development, Ms Nnaniki Makwinja said the ministry was working around the clock to attain its mandate which was providing quality teaching and learning as well as providing a conducive environment for learners to prosper.

She noted the implementation of outcome based education as one of their means to transform the country from a resource based to a knowledge-based society.

She also noted the introduction of early childhood education in public schools, saying the benefits would be social and economic development as the curriculum provided developmental support and for children to acquire the skills necessary for future learning and success.

She said pre-school was fundamental in equipping children with basic necessities needed to prosper, adding that there was evidence that children gained a lot from attending pre-school and that they learned to socialise and get along with other children.

To further promote early childhood education, Ms Makwinja said government would continue to review pre-education policy and human resource structures to enhance learning.

Ms Makwinja also said in their quest to improve education the ministry was integrating new technologies for teaching and learning through distributing new technologies for teaching and learning.

She added that they were cognizant of the challenges faced by pupils.

UNICEF's country representative to Botswana, Dr Joan Matji applauded government for making strides in protecting and promoting children rights over the years.

She said one of the key undertakings that government, in partnership with UNICEF, had embarked on was providing a platform for children to talk and air their issues through the children's mock parliamentary session.

She said children used the platform to raise issues of concern to them such as the right to education and for the curriculum to be updated and geared towards the 21st Century learner. Dr Matji also commended government for leveraging digital literacy and e-learning tools to prepare children and the youth to digital inclusion through connecting young people to information opportunities through issuing digital gadgets at schools.

