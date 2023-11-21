Tanzania: Bunge Committee Thumbs Up Progress of 3rd Phase of Wami Water Project

Kibaha — COASTAL REGION: PARLIAMENTARY Standing Committee on Public Investment Committee (PIC) has thumbed up the progress of the Wami Third Phase Water Project at River Wami source in Chalinze Council.

The committee has visited and inspected the project over the weekend and was satisfied with the efforts by the Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (DAWASA) to improve water availability in the area.

The Committee's Chairman Mr Deus Sangu made the statement during a recent visit to inspect project's development. The project has so far cost 160bn/-.

"The Committee has been pleased with what DAWASA is doing to make sure that the project is being completed on time and we are promising to give our full support to the authority to see this project is successfully completed," he said.

For his part, Coast Regional Commissioner Mr Abubakar Kunenge said water availability in the region is at 86 per cent at the moment.

He went on to ask for the project to be completed as planned to meet growing demand of water in the region due to increasing number of industries.

"Our region is leading with having a large number of industries and this number keeps on increasing. Having reliable water supply will attract more investment activities in our region," he explained.

For his part, Deputy Minister for Public Service Management and Good Governance, who is also Member of Parliament for Chalinze Constituent, Mr Ridhiwani Kikwete thanked the committee for its efforts to make sure that the project is completed on time.

He said following government's efforts water shortage in the area has been solved into large extent compared to the past days.

Earlier, presenting project's third phase report, DAWASA's Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr Kiula Kingu said that when the project is completed, it will be able to produce 21 million litres of water from the current 7 million litres of water per day.

"Distribution pipelines will be laid in area covering about 124 kilometres along with 18 water tanks. In addition to that, there will be three big water centres at Miono, Msoga and Mboga areas," he stated.