Tanzania: Two State-of-the-Art Football Academies in Offing-President Mwinyi

20 November 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

ZANZIBAR: President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council Hussein Ali Mwinyi says Zanzibar will establish two state-of-the-art football academies to absorb and nurture talents of young players in the Isles.

He made the remarks during a luncheon he organised for the country's Under-15 team Karume Boys at the State House on Monday.

The event was an acknowledgement for the brave boys after winning the CECAFA Under-15 Boys title in Uganda where the contest was held.

"As government, we plan to establish two football academies one in Unguja and the other in Pemba to absorb and nurture talents of young players.

"I have already talked with potential investors one from Turkey and the other from Russia who are willing to invest in football academies here," Mwinyi says.

He adds: "We need to do what it takes to develop sports tourism and this can be achieved if we put much emphasis on infrastructure development."

Concerning the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, he says they will do whatever necessary to be ready in terms of sports infrastructure development and hotels to accommodate the visitors.

