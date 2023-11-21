Tanzania: Dr Mwinyi Names New Bassfu Chair

20 November 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

ZANZIBAR: Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi has appointed Safia Ali Rijaal to chair the Arts, film and Culture census council (BASSFU).

According to statement issued by Zanzibar's Chief of Secretary, Zena Said on Monday, Mr Rijaal is a retired civil servant.

Furthermore, Dr Mwinyi appointed Issa Haji Ziddy to chair the advisory board of the Waqf and Trust Commission.

Prof Ziddy is also a retired civil servant.

However, the statement added that their appointment is effective from today, Nov 20, 2023.

