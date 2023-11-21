Uganda: Examination Malpractice Cases Under Investigation, School Director Remanded

A total of 25 examination malpractice cases, spanning both the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and Primary Leaving Examination (PLE), have been reported to the police for investigation. Out of these, 10 cases relate to UCE, while 15 are linked to PLE.

The police are actively investigating these incidents, with some suspects released on police bond as the inquiries continue.

However, the situation has escalated for certain individuals involved. One such case involves the director of Kisigu High School in Makindye, a certain Kasolo Celestine. Celestine faces charges of unlawful confinement of candidates and disruption of an examination, as per Section 30 of the UNEB Act, 2021.

Following these allegations, the Magistrate's Court in Makindye remanded Celestine to prison, awaiting further legal proceedings.