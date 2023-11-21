Kenya: Mackenzie, 28 Others to Be Held Until Dec 22 Pending Ruling on Extended Detantion

Mombasa — Shakahola forest cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 28 others are set to remain in custody until December 22 pending a ruling on the state's application seeking to have them detained for 180 more days.

According to the Officer of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), several compelling reasons for detention pending the completion of investigations have been listed.

Assistant DPP Jami Yamina argued that "since the respondents pose a suicide risk, detention is the least restrictive measure pending the completion of investigations and charges."

The prosecution states that the terrorism laws allow for up to 360 days of lawful detention pending completion of investigations and that parliament, in its wisdom, extended the days from 90 days to 360 days to accommodate complex cases.

Jami also opposed the release of six out of 29 Shakahola suspects as recommended in the social inquiry reports conducted by the Probation and Aftercare Services department.

He told Hon. Shikakanda that the suspects are required to undergo deradicalization before being reintegrated into the society and their family members have not provided explanations as to how the six will not harm themselves.