Mozambique: Nyusi Believes Mozambique Showed Its Experience in Building Peace As a Security Council Member

Maputo — - NYUSI BELIEVES MOZAMBIQUE SHOWED ITS EXPERIENCE IN BUILDING PEACE AS A SECURITY COUNCIL MEMBER Maputo, 20 Nov (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi believes that the country, as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), had the opportunity to show its experience in building peace.

According to Nyusi, who was speaking on Friday in Maputo, at an International Conference discussing the role of Mozambique on the Security Council, "our membership of the Security Council has given us a unique opportunity to share Mozambique's experience in building peace, prioritizing dialogue between the different political forces and society.'

Nyusi said it had been a challenge for the country to take over the rotating presidency of the Security Council, just two months after entering the Council, and a lot of effort had to be made because it was the first time in history that the country had taken part in that body.

"Over the first 10 months of its mandate, Mozambique's action focused on three fundamental goals: the presidency of the Security Council in March, the presidency of the Security Council's subsidiary bodies and coordination with other members', he said.

"We participated in the high-level events during the presidency of the Swiss Confederation in May, where we shared our experience in protecting civilians in conflict situations, with a focus on food security and the provision of essential services', the president added.

He highlighted the fact that in terms of the Security Council's agenda, Mozambique was called upon to coordinate the body's work at the level of the 15 members, including the five permanent members, at the level of the A3 group [three African countries], as well as the E10 group [non-permanent elected members].

At the UN, during the Mozambican presidency, a high-level debate was also organized on the occasion of the "25th anniversary of Security Council Resolution 1320' on the inclusion of women in mediation and conflict resolution.

"Mozambicans should be proud of the fact that the country is asserting itself as a state that commands respect in the concert of nations and whose diplomatic experience is to promote and influence positions and consensus with the five permanent members on projects and resolutions, declarations, presidential communications and other issues in the promotion of international peace and security', he said.