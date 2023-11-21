Mozambique: At Least 40 People Killed By Wild Animal In Tete Over Last Seven Months

Maputo — - AT LEAST 40 PEOPLE KILLED BY WILD ANIMALS IN TETE OVER LAST SEVEN MONTHS Maputo, 20 Nov (AIM) - At least 40 people have lost their lives as result of attacks by wild animals, over the last seven months, in the central Mozambican province of Tete.

According to Óscar Zalimba, director of Territorial Development and Environment in Tete, speaking recently to reporters, the human-wildlife conflict is very worrying, "we recorded eleven more cases this year, when compared to 2022.' The deaths, which occurred from January to September, were caused by crocodiles, buffalos, hippopotamus and elephants.

These animals wounded 32 people against 49 recorded in 2022. They also damaged 157 hectares of various crops against 60 devastated in 2022.

"The wild animals also killed 74 goats compared to 190 of last year', Zalimba said, explaining that the authorities ordered the killing of 54 animals deemed as dangerous for people (16 crocodiles, 27 hippos, seven elephants and four buffalos).