Rwanda: Pastor Rick Warren Announces Return to Rwanda

Renowned American evangelist, Pastor Rick Warren, revealed that he will be returning to Kigali from November 28 to December 2.

The announcement, made on his official X account, expressed Warren's love for the people of Rwanda. He said: "Dear friends in Rwanda, I want to email you some very important news. I will be back in Kigali from November 28 to December 2. I love you all! I'm coming home!"

Warren's connection with Rwanda dates back to 2003 when President Kagame read his influential book, "The Purpose Driven Life". This encounter sparked President Kagame's vision to transform Rwanda into the first purpose-driven nation.

Warren, invited by President Kagame in 2004 to join Rwanda's journey as 'a purpose-driven nation', introduced The PEACE Plan as Saddleback's missionary and reconciliation strategy. According to Warren, a great nation is built on three pillars - The Church Sector (Faith), The Government Sector (Public), and The Business Sector (Private).

Officially launched in Rwanda in 2005, The PEACE Plan focuses on planting churches that promote reconciliation, equipping servant leaders, assisting the poor, caring for the sick, and educating the next generation. Over the years, Pastor Warren has commissioned Saddleback members to come to Rwanda in small groups to implement this holistic approach.

The impact of The PEACE Plan in Rwanda is evident, with over 9,600 churches influenced according to a 2022 report by Peace Plan. This success has garnered international interest, leading to an All Africa Initiative. All African nations now have partners working with The PEACE Plan to replicate the strategies implemented in Rwanda.

Pastor Rick Warren awarded the International Medal of Peace to President Kagame during the Saddleback Civil Forum on Reconciliation in 2009, highlighting the collaborative efforts between the church and the government for national development.