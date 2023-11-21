Rwanda: Over 45 Experts Complete Course in Climate Change Analysis

More than 45 experts of whom 28 per cent are female from public, private and non-profit organizations have completed a capacity-building programme in climate change analysis and reporting.

The graduation ceremony took place on Friday November 17, 2023 at Kigali Convention Centre.

The nine-month Evidence Based Climate Reporting Initiative (ECRI) programme was implemented by Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) and African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS).

This was achieved after REMA and AIMS signed a 5-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build the capacity in climate change research and reporting according to Faustin Munyazikwiye, the Deputy Director General of REMA).

He noted that throughout this nine-month intensive training programme, the trainees have demonstrated remarkable dedication and commitment to learning the methodologies for climate-related research and reporting.

"They have mastered advanced Excel for data analysis, climate modeling using mathematical models, and the use of mathematical models in climate reporting. The skills and knowledge will contribute significantly to evidence-based climate reporting as part of the Country commitment to the UNFCCC and Paris Agreement that Rwanda is Party to." he said.

He said the manner in which ECRI was implemented is certainly a commendable approach that enables employees to maintain their professional commitments while improving their skills.

The training programme was timely as Rwanda strives towards becoming a low carbon and climate resilient economy by 2050, Munyazikwiye noted.

Addressing the motivation to pursue climate change actions, he said: "As we all know, climate change is one of the greatest threats facing our planet today... this is the reason why Rwanda has embedded climate action into its national development plans."

He expressed appreciation to AIMS Rwanda for their tireless efforts in providing this unique opportunity for professional development.

After a successful 9-month ECRI training program, AIMS presented REMA with the "Exceptional Partnership Award" in recognition of outstanding and impactful partnership.

Cyprien Ndayisaba and Marie Dalie Dukuze won "Best Trainee Award" And "Best Female Trainee Award" for outstanding performance in the ECRI training program.

"We promise that the skills we gained will not fall in vain. We will use them to help our communities." said Dr Lamek Nahayo, an ECRI graduate, as he disclosed the graduates' journey, and unwavering commitment to climate change action in their day to day work.

Marie Dalie Dukuze, another graduate who is Climate Finance Specialist at REMA, said the nine-month capacity building has improved their level of climate change analysis.

"It helps to produce a product that can guide decision makers. Rwanda ratified the Paris Agreement to keep global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius. Therefore climate analysis and reporting is needed. We will also train others who were not part of the capacity building programme," she said.

Prof.Dr.Sam Yala, AIMS Network president, avowed his trust in the ECRI graduates, stating: "I'm confident that you are now equipped to advance climate change reporting methodologies, hence adding value to your organizations."

"We aim to upskill over 1000 government officials in various areas that will result in better governance, that's why we appreciate the strategic partnership with REMA and confirm our desire to explore more opportunities," he said.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Patrick Karera, said that ECRI is perfectly in line with Rwanda Environment and Climate Change Policy and Rwanda's commitment to building its citizens' capacity for sustainable development.

He encouraged REMA and AIMS to keep this partnership and extend such training to many other national experts to build a well-informed community which contributes positively to mitigation and adaptation to climate change.

"By focusing on climate literacy, environmental awareness and sustainable development, the country can make a substantial contribution to these crucial areas," he said.