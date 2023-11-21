Rwanda: Ex-Governor Gasana Appeals Remand Ruling

Former Eastern Province Governor Emmanuel Gasana has appealed the decision made by the Nyagatare Primary Court on November 15, which remanded him for 30 days.

Gasana faces charges of soliciting and accepting illegal benefits in exchange for favors, alongside accusations of abuse of office.

The New Times has learned that the Nyagatare Intermediate Court is scheduled to hear Gasana's bail appeal on Wednesday, November 22.

Currently held at Mageragere after being denied bail by the lower court, Gasana's detention according to the court ruling aims to prevent interference with the ongoing investigation, among other considerations.

The presiding judge highlighted the grounds for suspicion against Gasana, citing testimonies and evidence, including photographs.

Gasana, the former Governor of the Eastern Province, was suspended from his duties on October 25.

During the bail hearing on November 10, prosecutors accused Gasana of coercing a businessman contracted for irrigation work to include his farm, amounting to Rwf48m in costs.

In his defense, Gasana clarified that he received free services due to the proximity of his farm to essential utilities, benefiting neighbouring residents facing water shortage challenges. He later noted the contractor's arrest for failing to deliver promised services in two sectors of the Ngoma District.