Rwanda: Cuban Vice President in Rwanda

Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes is in Rwanda on an official visit in the context of his current tour of the African continent that began on November 14, with Ghana as the first stop.

Early on Monday, November 20, Valdes posted on X (former Twitter) - in Spanish: "Rwanda welcomes us at dawn this Monday with hospitality and respect.

"We appreciate the warm welcome offered by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Vincent Biruta, upon our arrival in this African nation."

Among other activities, Valdes was set to hold talks with Rwanda's Senate President François Xavier Kalinda, on November 20.