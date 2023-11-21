Rwanda FDA Bans Over 20 Herbal Medicines Over Substandard Quality

The Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (Rwanda FDA) has banned 22 herbal medicines that fail to meet safety and quality standards.

The decision follows laboratory results that identified substandard elements within these products.

In a statement signed by FDA's Director General, Emile Bienvenu on Monday, November 20, the FDA highlighted the need for recalls after laboratory tests showed these analyzed products did not meet the required safety and quality benchmarks.

As a result, the body recalled all the listed products, emphasizing the potential harm they pose to human health.

According to the announcement, the banned medicines, includes items such as Green Mix, Dragon Vert Powder, and Dragon Vert Syrup.

Among the other recalled products are Ifu ya Tangawizi, Ibumba ry'Icyatsi, Igisura, Umuti Uvura Indwara zo Munda z'Abana, Thee, Delay Spray for Men, Muzehe wa Kazi, Ngetwa 3, Dawa ya Kupanua Uume, Ikimera Special Wine, Rusenyanzoka, Stevia Sugar, Ibanga ry'Umuryango, Umuti Uvura Umugongo, Umutima w'Isi, Ishema, Uzakira Soap, and Sanamake.

This action by the FDA stems from their previous efforts in 2022 when some of these products were also recalled.

Lazare Ntirenganya, Division Manager for Pharmacovigilance and Food Safety Monitoring Division, clarified that the banned products have never been reinstated since 2022.

"The recall reminder is a result of discovering previously recalled products during post-marketing surveillance," he said.

The FDA has instructed all involved parties, including manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, distributors, and consumers linked to these products, to halt distribution and consumption due to potential health hazards.