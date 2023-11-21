Uganda: Goran Lojo Appointed Uganda's Gazelles Head Coach

20 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Federation of Ugandan Basketball Association (FUBA) has appointed Bosnian tactician Goran Lojo as new head coach for the country's senior women's team, Gazelles.

He assumes the position just one month after Alberto Antuna resigned from the head coach role to take charge of Senegalese women team.

Lojo was the coach of the Bosnia and Herzegovina women's national team from September 2017 to February 2023.

During his spell, he guided the team to the quarterfinals and secured fifth place at the 2021 European Championships, their best-ever result in the history of the tournament.

The gaffer also helped the side to a 12th finish at the 2022 FIBA World Cup.

Notably, Lojo took charge as the coach of the German women's Bundesliga club Rutronik Stars Keltern in January 2023, leading the team to the German championship title in April.

The Gazelles are gearing up for the upcoming FIBA Women Afrobasket Qualifiers (Zone V), scheduled to take place early next year.

