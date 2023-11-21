Rwanda: Ubongo Takes Digital Literacy Campaign to Burera

Ubongo, a continental edutainment powerhouse, on November 19, took its digital literacy campaign to Cyanika sector in Burera District to engage parents in supporting their children's learning through the use of technology, particularly the visual content the organisation provides.

The event brought together thousands of individuals from across the district, including children and parents, at the Kidaho pitch. It saw Ubongo showcase various episodes of their shows and demonstrate how to access them. Characters from Ubongo programmes were also present to interact with children and engage them in discussions.

According to Isaie Micomyiza, the Country Manager of Ubongo in Rwanda, the ongoing digital literacy campaign is not exclusive to Rwanda but extends to other countries where Ubongo has a significant presence, including Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya and Nigeria.

He highlighted a significant turnout in Burera, surpassing participation in other districts reached by the campaign, such as Kayonza and Rubavu, where Ubongo conducted week-long initiatives.

Looking ahead, he announced plans to extend the campaign to Huye and Bugesera districts, with further expansion into additional districts scheduled for 2024.

In addressing parents, Micomyiza said: "We encourage you to be aware of the scheduled airtime for Ubongo shows on television to help your children revise their lessons in a more fun way. In case they miss the broadcast, the content is available on YouTube, or they can call 845 to access it."

Ubongo offers educational shows catering to different age groups. "Akili and Me" targets children aged 3 to 6, "Ubongo Kids" is designed for those aged 7 to 14, and "Nuzo and Namia" provides an engaging journey through Africa, showcasing various cities for children aged 7 to 9.

The shows are broadcast on RTV, BTN, and Pacis TV, in addition to being available on YouTube and the website "https://toolkits.ubongo.org/"

Micomyiza highlighted the organization's progress since the commencement of their campaign. In a survey involving 250 parents, he said that 91 per cent reported an improvement in their children's grades, while 81 per cent observed positive changes in behaviour, with purpose and a positive outlook on life, allowing them to live as empowered individuals.

For families without access to TVs or smartphones for YouTube, Micomyiza said that Ubongo collaborates with public libraries, schools, and individuals with TVs, adding that the shows are provided on flash disks, allowing children to gather and watch, especially during weekends.

To further support learning, Micomyiza noted that Ubongo also provide books with the same content, which he said is aligned with the curriculum in African countries and undergoes testing and approval by both children and parents before being released.

Today, ubongo shows are aired on over 100 TV channels across 28 African countries, and the organisation aims for all countries on the continent by 2025.

Alliance Uwase, a parent from Cyanika sector, Burera district, who participated in the campaign said that the Ubongo content she shares with her child broadens her mind and enables her to learn how to count, sing, and interact harmoniously with other children in society.

"I always encourage my child to watch Ubongo shows like 'Akili and Me'. I've realised that it fosters an open-minded attitude and teaches her how to engage with other children," she said.

Uwase urged fellow parents to incorporate Ubongo's educational content into their children's routines.

Rafiki Ntirenganya, another parent, emphasised how the content not only entertains but also nurtures a love for learning, reducing the likelihood of children dropping out of school.

"My child's enthusiasm has increased since discovering Ubongo content, and he really enjoys it. I plan to continue exposing him to it regularly," Ntirenganya shared.

He called on Ubongo to expand its awareness campaigns, making more parents aware of their content and facilitating easier access to ensure that all children have the opportunity to benefit.