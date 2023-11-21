Rwanda: Kagame Meets Cuban Vice President

President Paul Kagame met Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa and his visiting delegation at Urugwiro Village on Monday, November 20, and engaged him in discussions aimed at bolstering the existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Their discussions also revolved around the long-term relations between Rwanda and Cuba within the sectors of education and health. This meeting was part of the Cuban delegation's official tour across various African countries, commencing on November 14 with Ghana as their initial stop.

Earlier, on Monday, November 20, Vice President Mesa shared his appreciation on X (formerly Twitter) in Spanish, expressing gratitude for the warm welcome extended by Rwanda.

He specifically acknowledged the cordial reception by Vincent Biruta, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, upon their arrival in Rwanda.

In addition to discussions with President Kagame, Mesa also held talks with Rwanda's Senate President François Xavier Kalinda on November 20.