Kenya: Bitok Invites Kenyans to Recommend New Passport, ID Fees

Nairobi — The Ministry of Interior has invited the members of the public to submit their views on revised levies and charges for immigration and citizen services proposed to take effect on January 1, 2024.

The Interior Ministry had said the revised charges were informed by the "increase in the cost of the respective services over the years and the need to make the rendering of the services self-sustaining."

Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Julius Bitok announced on Monday that the public can submit their views and proposals in writing through memoranda clearly labeled "Public Participation on New Charges" before December 8.

PS Bitok said memoranda can be submitted at various locations, including Nyayo House in Nairobi, as well as Regional Commissioners', County Commissioners', or Deputy County Commissioners' offices nationwide.

Additionally, submissions can be emailed to info.citizenservices@interior.go.ke.

On November 15, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki published revised fees for IDs, Passports, and Work Permits following public outcry over a proposed increased he had earlier gazetted.

In the revised fees, Kenyans seeking to acquire a new ID must now pay Sh300 and not Sh1,000.

Those seeking to replace their IDs will pay Sh1,000 which was revised downwards from Sh2,000 in the revoked gazette notice.

"The new intended charges, fees and levies have been adjusted to accommodate views of the public already received following the publication of the revoked Gazette Notices," Kindiki said.

The Interior security boss announced that the government will cushion poor Kenyans who intend to acquire IDs for the first time.

"On the particular issue of acquisition of National Identity Cards by previously not registered citizens, the Government shall defray the costs of the revised charges, fees and levies through a waiver for indigent Kenyans who demonstrate inability to pay," noted Kindiki.

Sustainable service

He expressed that the revised charges are not punitive but aimed at increasing revenue collection to deal with the ballooning debt.

"The intended revised charges, fees, and levies are informed by the need for Kenya's self-reliance in financing the National Budget, to wean the Country from unsustainable debt that poses grave threats to our sovereignty and the dignity of future generations," the CS said.

Passport application costs remained the same as proposed in an earlier gazette notice.

A 34-page ordinary passport which used to cost Sh4,500 will now cost Sh7,500 while a 50-page ordinary passport will now cost Sh9,500 up from Sh6,000.

The cost of acquiring a 66-page ordinary passport was revised from Sh7,500 to Sh12,000.

The fees for acquiring a 50-page diplomatic passport were doubled from Sh 7,500 to Sh15,000.

For a lost passport, Kenyans will part with Sh20,000 up from the previous Sh12,000.

The ministry proposed to double the fee applicable for replacement of a valid mutilated passport from Sh 10,000 to Sh20,000.