Kenya: Army Helicopter Crashes in Wajir After Delivering Relief Food

Nairobi — A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) logistics helicopter crashed in Buna, Wajir North, on Monday where it flew to deliver relief supplies to residents affected by floods.

Footage circulated online showed the chopper crashing moments after takeoff.

Details on the number of those on board were not available with KDF yet to issue a statement on the matter.

The incident, confirmed by local leaders, marked the third KDF chopper in under five months.

KDF constituted a Board of Inquiry in September to probe a fatal night crash of a surveillance helicopter in Lamu.

The Department of Defence said in a statement at the time that the Kenya Air Force Huey helicopter crashed while on night patrol in the coastal town that had witnessed an upsurge in terrorist attacks in recent weeks.

While the DoD did not disclose the exact number of casualties, the department expressed its condolences to the families of the military personnel who lost their lives in the crash.

"The crew and other military personnel onboard were part of an air surveillance squadron intensifying day and night patrols and surveillance for the on-going Operation Amani Boni," KDF said.

The incident came two months after another KDF helicopter crashed in Baringo's Chemolingot area.

During the July 20 incident, a KAF helicopter crashed while lifting off for a flight back to Nairobi.

KDF said in a brief statement that the utility helicopter was hit a tree while taking off at Chemolingot Stadium adding all on board disembarked safely.

The military did not give details of the mission and specific figures on those on board.

In 2021, 10 KDF officers died and 13 others injured following chopper crash in Kajiado.

KDF said at the time that that the MI Mi-171E helicopter crashed in Ol Tepesi during a training mission.