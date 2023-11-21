Kenya/Seychelles: Harambee Stars Bounce Back to Demolish Seychelles in World Cup Qualifier

Nairobi — Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga netted a brace as Kenya thrashed hapless Seychelles 5-0 to pick first win in their Group F 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match played in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Monday night.

Olunga scored two quick goals in a span of three minutes, opening the first with a fine finish from the left side after dancing past a Seychelles defender on the 3rd minute before adding the second with a cracker on the 6th minute after following up his rebound.

Masoud Juma scored the third goal after receiving a pass from Eric Johana to smash the ball into the far right corner.

In the second half, substitute left-back Aboud Omar provided an assist to Rooney Otieno who found the back of the net with a long-range shot before Gor Mahia danger-man Benson Omalla scored his first goal for Kenya with a simple tap in for a fifth goal.

The result saw Kenya jump to third, three points behind Gabon while Burundi who also has three points but with an inferior goal difference dropped to fourth.

In the earlier kick-off of Group F, Ivory Coast picked their second win after defeating Gambia 2-0 to go top on six points.