Kenya Airways Resumes Flights to Thailand

Nairobi — Kenya Airways has announced the resumption of flights to Bangkok starting today.

It will operate five times per week on the route.

The national carrier says that the resumption of flights to Bangkok will expand its current network to 42 destinations.

"Today marks a moment of pride and readiness as we reintroduce our flights to Bangkok, Thailand. This initiative underscores our proactive approach in expanding international routes, urging our passengers to embrace new and enriching travel experiences," said KQ Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Julius Thai.

"Beyond its status as Thailand's capital and most populous city, boasting a population of over 10 million, Bangkok is a vibrant hub offering a wide range of tourist, art, and cultural attractions for our esteemed customers," he added.

The route was suspended in 2020 at the height of the global COVID-19 pandemic.