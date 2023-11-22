South Africa: Kolisi in Stitches At Mpho Popps' Take On World Cup Win

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, fresh from his spectacular World Cup win, has taken a moment to chuckle at a skit by comedian Mpho Popps which featured a lookalike mimicking the rugby hero.

The skit, which aired on Mpho Popps and Robot-Boii's Pop-Corn and Cheese podcast, had fans in stitches.

The comedic lookalike joked about losing weight from all the "cardio" in the intense matches, and even had a jab at Kolisi's signature headband, calling it all about the "drip."

Kolisi, who's not one to shy away from a good laugh, shared the skit on Instagram, playfully noting, "After two world cups vs before two world cups. Sjoe! We have come far, shem. Mpho Popps, Hayi, you got me good."

After the World Cup frenzy and a whirlwind trophy tour in South Africa, the Kolisi clan jet-setted to the US for a breather before Siya's next big leap with Racing 92 in France.

While in New York, Kolisi took time to meet with Vincent Mai, the benefactor who supported his education at Grey High in Gqeberha.

Despite battling jet lag, the family adventure was a hit, with Rachel Kolisi documenting their journey on social media.

Back in France, Kolisi's not just settling into his new rugby role, he's also rubbing shoulders with football royalty. He was spotted next to Chelsea's Reece James at a Racing 92 match.

