Congo-Brazzaville: Dozens Killed in Stampede at Army Recruitment Drive

Cape Town — At least 31 people were killed and dozens injured at a stadium in the Republic of Congo's capital Brazzaville, Reuters quotes the government as saying on Tuesday November 21, 2023.

Local media reported that there had been a stampede during an army recruitment drive.

The government said the deaths occurred on Monday night at the Ornano stadium, where army recruitment operations has been going on since November 14. It did not directly refer to a stampede but said the causes of the incident were being investigated.