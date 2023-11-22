Congo-Brazzaville: Dozens Killed in Stampede at Army Recruitment Drive

22 November 2023
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — At least 31 people were killed and dozens injured at a stadium in the Republic of Congo's capital Brazzaville, Reuters quotes the government as saying on Tuesday November 21, 2023.

Local media reported that there had been a stampede during an army recruitment drive.

The government said the deaths occurred on Monday night at the Ornano stadium, where army recruitment operations has been going on since November 14. It did not directly refer to a stampede but said the causes of the incident were being investigated.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.