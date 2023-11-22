South Africa: Top Cop Charged With Murder and Conspiracy At Fort Hare

A senior official at the University of Fort Hare tasked with investigating and uncovering corruption at the institution has been arrested in connection with the murders of two members of staff at the university.

Isaac Plaatjies was apprehended over the killing of the university's fleet manager, Petrus Roets, and Mbonise Vesele, the bodyguard of vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu.

Plaatjies's arrest came as a shock to the police as he had been working closely with investigators to root out corruption. He was also investigating the murders of the two university staff members as well as the attempted murder of Vice-Chancellor Buhlungu.

Plaatjies, a former head of prisons in East London and eQonce (formerly King William's Town), was brought in as the university's director of investigations.

There, he uncovered a ring of corruption at the institution which led to the arrest of Professor Edwin Ijeoma, who was allegedly the mastermind behind the irregular awarding of qualifications to public servants and politicians, including to Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Mabuyane.

Plaatjies joins nine others accused of a litany of charges including two murders, corruption, attempted murder and attacks on other staff members.

His co-accused are Bongani Peter and Wanini Khuza, Sicelo Mbulawa, Mthobisi Khanyile, Mthobisi Dlamini, Lindokuhle Manjati and his wife, Pelisa Nkonyeni, Manjati's cousin Zimele Chiliza, and Thamsanqa Mrwetyana.

On Monday, Plaatjies's legal representative asked permission for the former head of prisons not to be detained at a prison but rather at a police station for "safety reasons".

On Tuesday, Plaatjies' formal bail hearing in the Alice Magistrate's Court was attended by police top brass, including Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, MEC for Safety Xolile Nqatha and Provincial Police Commissioner General Nomthetheleli Mene.

Speaking to the media before the court hearing, Masemola expressed shock and disappointment at Plaatjies' arrest, as he had been working closely with investigators.

"We least expected that someone who has been cooperating and working with the police might have been involved.. but that is what was unravelled by the investigation and we will continue to investigate," he said.

Masemola said the task team cannot rule out the possibility of more arrests as investigations are continuing.

National Police Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the case was provisionally postponed due to pending bail applications.

"The bail applications of Peter and Khuza will proceed on 27 November, while those of Chiliza, Nkonyeni, Mgotyani and Plaatjies are scheduled for 30 November and 1 December " Tyali said.

The matter is expected to be transferred to the high court for trial after bail hearings have been concluded.