South Africa: Pirates Star Lorch Dodges Jail

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch was handed a suspended jail term by the Randburg Magistrate's Court but slapped with a hefty fine for assaulting his former girlfriend in 2020.

The 30-year-old was in June convicted of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but the final judgment was passed on Tuesday following the postponement of sentencing proceedings twice.

He was sentenced to three years in prison but "wholly suspended for five years on condition he is not found guilty of committing a similar offence during the period of suspension."

"He was further ordered to pay a fine of R100,000 to the non-governmental organisation, People Opposing Women Abuse [POWA], with R50,000 payable immediately [Tuesday], and the balance in instalments," read a statement by National Prosecution Authority spokesperson for Gauteng Province Phindi Mjonondwane.

According to the NPA, Lorch acted violently towards his ex-girlfriend in September 2020, leading to his arrest.

"Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala said she was visiting Lorch when he left her at his home to go out with his friend. Mathithibala saw that it was getting late and messaged him to return her car keys," said the NPA.

"On arrival, an argument ensued and Lorch became violent towards her and started to strangle her, beat her whilst pulling her up and down.

"She called for help and his friend came to her rescue. State prosecutor, Ms Michele Hart argued that the medical evidence corroborated the evidence of the complainant.

"The accused did not have any injuries which meant that he was the aggressor. The accused and his witness did not create a good impression in court as they were found to be non-credible witnesses."

Pirates are yet to comment on Lorch's sentencing.

The midfielder has made seven appearances in all competitions this season after injury delayed his start to the campaign.