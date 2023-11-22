South Africa: uMzinyathi Spends R190k On Three Laptops

Pressure is mounting on uMzinyathi Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal to explain why it paid R190,000 for three laptops while many communities in the district have no water.

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the General Lembert Moloi region has come out against the authorities of uMzinyathi, calling for an investigation.

Regional Secretary Joe Sikhakhane revealed that the corruption in the municipality has even drawn the attention of Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleka.

She found out that there was a misappropriation of R2 billion for infrastructure that was meant for water services for the financial year of 2022/2023.

"There is proof that five months ago the uMzinyathi Municipality bought three computers, three mouse attachments and three computer bags for R190,000," said Sikhakhane.

"This was followed by many other irregular purchases including a generator for pumping water in Nqutu Vantsdrift Water Treatment Works."

UMzinyathi mayor, Reverend Petros Ngubane, told Scrolla.Africa they are investigating the irregularities.

"I can confirm that an investigation has been launched after outrage over these laptops but I can't give more details because the matter is now under investigation," he said.