Kenya: DP Gachagua Urges EACC, DCI to Hire Accountants as Investigating Officers

21 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has urged both the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) to hire accountants as investigating officers.

Addressing the 40th Annual Seminar of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) in Mombasa on Tuesday the DP stated that the police lack professional experience to investigate complex corruption and economic crimes which are beyond their pay grade.

"To EACC and DCI Please hire Accountants and Procurement officers as investigators who can offer advice on investigations processes. You find some of these police men they have no idea about accounting," he said.

"Even ourselves as graduates we don't understand some of these things. That is why we hire professionals to advise us because we are not good in that profession," he added.

"How can police officers interrogate and make you record statements on things they cannot comprehend?" He questioned, noting that some investigating officers can be very absurd while dealing with complex matters which they barely understand."

Gachagua noted that for the DCI and EACC to be able to deal completely with corruption and economic crimes which are complex they must hire all sources of professionals in every field as primary investigators.

"For you to deal with corruption and economic crimes as EACC and DCI hire professionals in every field as your investigators. Have accountants, Procurement officers and bankers to deal with complex matters," he stated.

"Ordinary police officers trained in Kiganjo cannot understand such matters," he added.

The DP confirmed that under the new police reforms the government added a Cadet entry to attract professionals from various fields to the sector.

"Now that we have agreed on Police reforms we will have a cadet entry so that we attract professionals to enter into the level of an Inspector. I want to encourage professionals across the country that when we implement that reform and there is recruitment, please accountants come to the police force as a direct cadet to deal with those complex issues, "He said.

The DP argued that to avoid harassment caused by police officers, professionals in various sectors must be incorporated into the police investigation agencies.

