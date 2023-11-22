South Africa: Government to Launch 16 Days of Activism Campaign

The implementation of the National Strategic Plan on Gender Based Violence and Femicide (NSP - GBVF) will be among the awareness activities to take centre stage during this year's 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

The 16 Days of Activism Campaign is an international United Nations-endorsed initiative that takes place annually from 25 November (International Day of No Violence against Women) to 10 December (International Human Rights Day).

The period was designated by the United Nations General Assembly to raise public awareness on gender-based violence (GBV) in line with resolution 54/134 of 17 December 1999.

Other key commemorative days observed annually during this period include World AIDS Day on 1 December, and the International Day for Persons with Disabilities on 3 December.

This year marks the 25th anniversary since South Africa initiated the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.

The 16 Days campaign focuses on raising awareness to the devastating impact that gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) has on women and children, and the social fabric of society.

Government will launch the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign on 25 November 2023 at the Nsikazi Stadium in Mbombela Local Municipality, Mpumalanga Province.

This year's campaign will be observed under the theme: "Accelerating actions to end gender-based violence and femicide: leaving no one behind". The sub-theme for this year is: "Safe access for women to clean water: a basic human right".

The theme speaks to the importance of ensuring an all-society and multi-faceted approach to fight GBVF. The sub-theme seeks to address barriers women face in safely accessing water and sanitation in South Africa.