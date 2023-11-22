Rwanda: Miss Jolly Mutesi Bags Best Motivational Speaker of the Year Award

Miss Rwanda 2016 Jolly Mutesi, who is one of the most famous socialites in the country, has scooped Best Motivational Speaker of The Year at Zikomo Awards that was held on Saturday in Lusaka, Zambia.

Miss Jolly becomes the first Rwandan to win big at the international awarding ceremony which regularly acknowledges and celebrates individuals and organisations contributing positively and doing well in various industries on the African continent.

The Rwandan beauty queen beat influential celebrities including the likes of Epi Mabika from Zimbabwe, Paul Magola from Tanzania, Simon Ssenkaayi of Kenya and Timothy Zambia from Zambia, all who were competing in the same category of Best Motivational Speaker of The Year.

Reacting to the development, Miss Jolly told The New Times that it is one of the greatest happiness of existence to see people appreciate what you do, and this was one of those moments where one feels acknowledged and motivated to keep going.

"I am grateful to have been one out of the many that were nominated but also the overall winner of such an international award. It means that people beyond borders see what we do and it's an encouragement to push to greater heights," she said, adding, "I am happy on a personal level but also grateful that it's Rwanda that took the award out of so many other people from different countries."

A couple of Rwandan entertainers including Bruce Melodie, comedian Rusine and Kenny Sol were nominated in various categories of the awards but didn't get the chance to take home any of the awards.

The Zikomo Awards also recognises humanitarians who are contributing well by helping the needy in communities.