Rwanda: Miss Jolly Mutesi Bags Best Motivational Speaker of the Year Award

21 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Gatera

Miss Rwanda 2016 Jolly Mutesi, who is one of the most famous socialites in the country, has scooped Best Motivational Speaker of The Year at Zikomo Awards that was held on Saturday in Lusaka, Zambia.

Miss Jolly becomes the first Rwandan to win big at the international awarding ceremony which regularly acknowledges and celebrates individuals and organisations contributing positively and doing well in various industries on the African continent.

The Rwandan beauty queen beat influential celebrities including the likes of Epi Mabika from Zimbabwe, Paul Magola from Tanzania, Simon Ssenkaayi of Kenya and Timothy Zambia from Zambia, all who were competing in the same category of Best Motivational Speaker of The Year.

Reacting to the development, Miss Jolly told The New Times that it is one of the greatest happiness of existence to see people appreciate what you do, and this was one of those moments where one feels acknowledged and motivated to keep going.

"I am grateful to have been one out of the many that were nominated but also the overall winner of such an international award. It means that people beyond borders see what we do and it's an encouragement to push to greater heights," she said, adding, "I am happy on a personal level but also grateful that it's Rwanda that took the award out of so many other people from different countries."

A couple of Rwandan entertainers including Bruce Melodie, comedian Rusine and Kenny Sol were nominated in various categories of the awards but didn't get the chance to take home any of the awards.

The Zikomo Awards also recognises humanitarians who are contributing well by helping the needy in communities.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.