Rwanda/South Africa: 2026 WC Qualifier - Rwandan Players Optimistic Ahead of South Africa Test

There is a reason for optimism in Rwanda's dressing room as the home side take on South Africa in dicey Africa 2026 World Cup Group C qualifier at the Huye Stadium on Tuesday.

Having drawn goalless against Zimbabwe in the opening match of the qualifiers last week, Franck Spittler's side returns to action against Bafana Bafana, knowing that a win would steer them at the top of the table.

In midfield, Olivier Niyonzima may start ahead of Bonheur Mugisha who took a knock in the game against Zimbabwe and was replaced at half time.

For the Rainbow nation, they are expected to maintain the starting eleven which featured against Benin. Percy Tau, Sphephelo Sithole, Themba Zwane, Khuliso Mudau and others will all be in the fray.

Amavubi goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, who plies his trade at South African topflight side TS Galaxy is one of Spittler's key element promising to be vital in the encounter considering that he is familiar with a big number of faces in Hugo Broos' group.

"It will be a great game and I am looking forward to it. As someone who plays in South Africa, I know a number of their players and their style of play so I will tell my players what to do," Ntwari told Times Sport.

Meanwhile, defender Thierry Manzi regrets the fact that Rwanda could not capitalize their home advantage to beat Zimbabwe and tipped his team to do much better and bag three important point against South Africa.

"The results were not bad in the first game against Zimbabwe even if we did not want to draw because we should have done better but we have learned a lesson and we are going to look for nothing but a win against South Africa," Manzi said.

Very concerned by pitch condition

South Africa commenced their qualifying campaign brightly following Saturday's 2-1 victory over Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium courtesy of goals from Percy Tau and Khuliso Mudau and Hugo Broos want his men to keep the momentum against Rwanda when the pair face off at Huye Stadium.

But besides long journey from Kigali to Huye after a flight from South Africa, Broos bemoaned on Coach Hugo Bross bemoaned the state of the pitch that his team encountered during Monday's training session.

"On this type of pitch (synthetic pitch) and its new generation, we have had some experience on it. But this one we are going to play on tomorrow is badly maintained, and the bounce of the ball is different. It's going to be fighting football tomorrow [Tuesday]," he told South African media.

"I don't really worry about my team. I know they will be ready for the game. On such a pitch, anything can happen."

"We need 11 warriors on the field. We don't have to think about good football or nice football. We have to think about fighting. We will see how we are going to do it," he added.

Both countries are facing off for the first time at senior national team level and the winner of the encounter could potentially move at the top of Group C table depending on the outcome of the Lesotho vs Benin game.

Tuesday

Rwanda v South Africa, Huye Stadium

Kickoff: 3PM