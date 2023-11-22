Rwanda: Gicumbi - Six Cooperative Leaders Arrested Over Embezzlement

21 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has apprehended six leaders of COOTHEVM (Coopérative du Thé Villageois Mulindi) in Gicumbi District on charges related to the embezzlement of Rwf690 million in cooperative funds believed to have occurred between 2021 and 2023.

The arrests, made on November 20, 2023, were in response to a case filed by the Rwanda Cooperative Agency (RCA). The suspects under investigation held positions of authority within the cooperative, enabling them to access and withdraw funds.

Among those detained are Athanase Mugabowakaniga, the Cooperative President; Jean Baptiste Kabarira, the former Cooperative President; and Theoneste Nteziryayo, the accountant. Also implicated are Norbert Kanamugire, the Legal Advisor; Jean Claude Habumuremyi, the former Data Manager; and Agnes Mukangiruwonsanga, an advisor.

The suspects are held at the Byumba RIB station pending the completion of investigations before their case is forwarded for prosecution.

In case of conviction, the suspects face imprisonment ranging from seven to ten years, along with fines amounting to three to five times the value of the embezzled property.

