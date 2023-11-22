Rwanda: REG Coach Eyes Podium Finish at Africa Women's Basketball League

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) women basketball club coach Esperance Mukaneza has vowed to guide her team to a podium finish at the forthcoming FIBA Africa Women's Basketball Africa (AWBL).

Due in Cairo, Egypt, from December 11-19, the AWBL serves as Africa's biggest showpiece in women basketball.

REG is undergoing intensive preparations at Lycée de Kigali gymnasium and, with the package acquired so far, Mukaneza believes the team has the aptitude to make it to the medal brackets in Cairo next month.

"We have started preparations from last week and our target in this competition, we want to be part of the podium finishers," Mukaneza told Times Sport.

"We have actually moved from being participants to serious contenders at each competition we take part in. All players will be making their first appearance at this event but we want to make a memorable debut."

"We have got the ticket to play AWBL, that is a big opportunity for all young women African players who participate," she said.

She noted that "the feat would be history for her and the club" at the same time.

REG booked a ticket to the FIBA Africa Women Basketball League (AWBL) after reaching the final of the 2023 Zone Five Women's championship which they lost at the hands of eventual champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

The pair will represent the Zone V at the continental tournament.