Rwanda: Kevin Kade to Drop Maiden Album 'Baho'

21 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Gatera

Kevin Kade, a fast-rising Rwandan artiste, is set to drop his first studio album dubbed 'Baho'.

The celebrated musician confirmed the development to The New Times on Tuesday November 21, saying that the upcoming album is the biggest music project that he has so far produced ever since he ventured in the business of making music four years ago.

"The reason why I delayed releasing a big project was to first introduce myself in the industry with singles and I think it's time to release this masterpiece. I have put all my energy in this and I'm very sure that the outcome will be positive," Kade told The New Times.

The 'Umuana' hit maker went on to say that the project features both local and international artistes, and that it consists of 16 tracks produced in a blend of different music genres.

"This album is going to introduce a new Kevin Kade that many never knew. It's a game changing project," he noted.

The first track off the album 'Munda' will drop on all streaming platforms on Thursday, November 23.

Kevin Kade started making music in 2019, after graduating from Nyundo school of arts and music, and has since released smash hit songs like Ibirara, Wankaniye, Nana, Amayoga, Pyramid and Umuana among many others.

Baho follows Kade's first extended play (EP) dubbed "Life Has Begun" that encompasses five songs including Amayoga.

