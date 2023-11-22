Rwanda: Kenny Sol, the Ben to Perform at Rwanda Youth Convention in Canada

21 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Gatera

Rwanda's music stars Norbert Rusanganwa, popularly known as Kenny Sol, and Benjamin Mugisha alias The Ben, will yet again share the stage during "The 2023 Rwanda Youth Convention" taking place in Canada on November 25-26.

The two hit makers will join Massamba Intore on the line up of the youth forum that will attract over 2,000 Rwandan youth living in Canada and the US in Ottawa-Gatineau, to connect with their roots, celebrate their culture, and engage in meaningful discussions about their role in the development of their host countries and Rwanda.

The Ben left for Canada on Monday, November 20, while Kenny Sol has been on a music tour in Canada for the past few weeks, performing in major cities of the country.

Before departing, The Ben told local media that it's another milestone in his music career to perform for the Rwandan youth in the diaspora, promising them a historical performance.

This is the second time that Kenny Sol will be sharing the stage with the 'Why' hit maker, following The 'Rwanda Rebirth Celebrations' concert that took place at BK Arena in 2022.

The 7th edition of the convention, organised by the International Rwanda Youth for Development (IRYD) in partnership with the Rwandan Community Abroad (RCA) - Canada and the United States Rwandan Community Abroad (USRCA), aims to nurture the growth, potential, and unity of Rwandan youth living in North America and around the world.

The International Rwanda Youth for Development (IRYD) is a forum of alternative and independent young people whose mission is to strategically inspire young Rwandans and African descendants in Canada, the US, and around the world to get involved in the economic development of their countries and their host country, Canada.

The convention had a brief hiatus in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but is now poised to return with even more vigor and enthusiasm.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.