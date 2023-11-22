Rwanda: Kenny Sol, the Ben to Perform at Rwanda Youth Convention in Canada

Rwanda's music stars Norbert Rusanganwa, popularly known as Kenny Sol, and Benjamin Mugisha alias The Ben, will yet again share the stage during "The 2023 Rwanda Youth Convention" taking place in Canada on November 25-26.

The two hit makers will join Massamba Intore on the line up of the youth forum that will attract over 2,000 Rwandan youth living in Canada and the US in Ottawa-Gatineau, to connect with their roots, celebrate their culture, and engage in meaningful discussions about their role in the development of their host countries and Rwanda.

The Ben left for Canada on Monday, November 20, while Kenny Sol has been on a music tour in Canada for the past few weeks, performing in major cities of the country.

Before departing, The Ben told local media that it's another milestone in his music career to perform for the Rwandan youth in the diaspora, promising them a historical performance.

This is the second time that Kenny Sol will be sharing the stage with the 'Why' hit maker, following The 'Rwanda Rebirth Celebrations' concert that took place at BK Arena in 2022.

The 7th edition of the convention, organised by the International Rwanda Youth for Development (IRYD) in partnership with the Rwandan Community Abroad (RCA) - Canada and the United States Rwandan Community Abroad (USRCA), aims to nurture the growth, potential, and unity of Rwandan youth living in North America and around the world.

The International Rwanda Youth for Development (IRYD) is a forum of alternative and independent young people whose mission is to strategically inspire young Rwandans and African descendants in Canada, the US, and around the world to get involved in the economic development of their countries and their host country, Canada.

The convention had a brief hiatus in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but is now poised to return with even more vigor and enthusiasm.