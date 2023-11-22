Rwanda/South Africa: Spittler 'Surprised' By Amavubi Victory Over South Africa

Rwanda head coach Torsten Frank Spittler is in awe as the players have adapted quickly to his strategy in Tuesday's 'surprise' 2-0 victory over South Africa in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Two first half goals from APR FC forwards Innocent Nshuti and Gilbert Mugisha helped Amavubi stun South Africa at Huye Stadium, in what was the country's first win in a competitive match since March 24, 2021.

It was a win that surprised Splitter who insists his handiwork on his group is bearing fruit so early.

"Frankly, I never expected it will be so fast, they have grabbed what I taught them. I am surprised about the scoreline and how they played," Spittler told the press in a post-match press conference.

He was, however, quick to point out that Amavubi is not a finished product yet, pointing out that there is still more work to do to get it to the level he wants.

"I cannot say we are there yet because we won just one game. There is still more that my players need to learn. Olivier Niyonzima was marvellous today, he marshalled the midfield so well.

Spittler further heaped praised on the entire team but, most importantly, skipper Djihad Bizimana and shot stopper Fiacre Ntwari for their influence to the team's victory over Bafana Bafana.

"I have a great captain in the person of Djihad Bizimana. He organised the team very well. He is my mouthpiece on the field and he tells the players what I want them to do. Also, our goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari is very calm but have a big positive influence. He makes sure everyone does his job at the back," he said of the duo.

Rwanda have now moved at the top of Group C with four points following Benin's goalless draw with Lesotho. The pair are now level with Nigeria with two points apiece while Benin find themselves bottom with one point.