Rwanda/South Africa: Emotional Nshuti Overwhelmed After Scoring Against South Africa

Amavubi striker Innocent Nshuti has admitted he was completely overwhelmed after scoring against South Africa in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers as Rwanda snatched first win in competitive football in more than two years.

Nshuti put his name on the scoreboard with an opener inside 14 minutes of the game, thanks to an assist from Olivier Seif Niyonzima, before attacking partner Gilbert Mugisha doubled the lead in the 29th minute to help Rwanda register a hard-fought victory over Bafana Bafana and move at the top of Group C which includes African giants Nigeria.

"I am delighted to have scored for my country but the win should be credited to the entire team, including the coaches who have guided us how to approach the game," the APR FC forward said after the match in Huye.

"It was a good goal and I'm happy to score because it has been a long time since I scored for the national team."

"We played a good game but we still have a lot to do. The win should boost our morale and chances ahead of the next matches," Nshuti, who has eight Amavubi caps to his name, added.

Amavubi last won a competitive game in March 2021 and, despite ending their run against South Africa in style, goal scorer Mugisha insists his team could have scored more considering the scoring opportunities that the team had at their disposal.

"We should have scored more goals because we created several chances in the match. But we are grateful for the result against such a big team like South Africa," Mugisha said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda South Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rwanda will return to the action in June 2024 when they visit Benin and Lesotho in the third- and fourth matchdays. It will be a good seven months of preparation and Mugisha believes it's high time attacker improved their scoring form to help the team offensively.

"I think, if we become more clinical in front of goal, we shall win many matches because our defence has been impressive."

Torsten Frank Spittler's team moves to the top of Group C in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with four points, followed by South Africa with three points while Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Lesotho follow with two points apiece. Benin find themselves at the bottom with on point after two qualifying matches.

The CAF region for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers started in November 2023 and it will span a two-year period.

Africa will be represented by ten teams in the next edition of the world's most prestigious showpiece which will take place in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

It is the first time Rwanda has won at Huye Stadium since the country started hosting games there in 2018.

It also the country's first win in the World Cup Qualifiers in four years' time. The last time Rwanda won a World Cup qualifier was against Seychelles 7-0 at Kigali Pele Stadium in 2019.