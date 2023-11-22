South Africa: Police Arrest Four Alleged Online Sexual Predators - South African News Briefs - November 22, 2023

Police Crackdown on Online Child Sexual Predators Nets Four Arrests



The police have arrested four men suspected of being among 27 identified as online child sexual predators, exposing thousands of pornographic images and videos, reports News24. This coordinated effort, led by the South African Police Service's Serial and Electronic Investigations Unit (SECI) in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, has resulted in the arrest of four individuals within a week - three in Gauteng and one in KwaZulu-Natal. Child protection expert Joan van Niekerk urges parents to exercise vigilance in monitoring their children's mobile devices and maintain open communication to safeguard them from online predators. News24 previously reported that between 7% and 9% of South African children aged 9 to 17 have experienced online sexual exploitation and abuse. The Disrupting Harm in South Africa report, based on self-reported data, indicates that only around 2% of these cases are reported to the police or helplines.

ANC Secretary-General Condemns Mayor's Actions, Orders Suspension

The ruling party's African National Congress Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula strongly condemned the behavior of the ANC's Kopanong Municipality mayor, Xolani Tseletsele, towards a resident who used Facebook to complain about road conditions, reports News24. A video surfaced on social media, showing Tseletsele confronting a Jagersfontein resident in a threatening manner in front of his children. Mbalula, in a press briefing, denounced Tseletsele's actions, saying they violated ANC constitutional obligations and went against the values of public representatives. Mbalula directed the Free State provincial structure to take immediate action, citing rulebook provisions for Tseletsele's suspension and subsequent disciplinary processes. Tseletsele later apologised on social media, mentioning his apology to the resident and plans to apologise to the ANC community.

Cop Arrested for Attempted Murder of Landlord Over Loud Music

A 44-year-old police sergeant from Thohoyandou in Limpopo has been arrested for attempting to murder his landlord during an argument over loud music disturbing neighbours preparing for exams, reports IOL. The sergeant allegedly fired shots at the victim before fleeing the scene, leaving the landlord severely wounded. The officer was apprehended in Vuwani village the following day, prompting condemnation from the provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. She strongly condemned the act, emphasising that law enforcement officers are meant to protect, not harm, citizens. The sergeant is set to face attempted murder charges in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court.

