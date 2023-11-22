South Africa: Zim DJ Snagga T Was Among Those Who Died in Albert Street Fire

21 November 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Michelle Banda

The devastating fire in Joburg's Albert Street in August, which claimed the lives of 77 people, also had an impact on the city's vibrant entertainment scene. The blaze claimed the life of dancehall DJ and MC, Nkosinathi 'Snagga T' Masuku and his fiancée, Blessing Chihera Musonza.

Born in Zimbabwe but making his mark in Johannesburg, Snagga T was a familiar face on the city's music scene, spinning tunes for the African Storm sound system.

At the age of 40, just 21 days after celebrating his birthday, Snagga T met his untimely end.

He reportedly died in the fire alongside his fiancée, Blessing Chihera Musonza, who was apparently also a DJ and originally from Zimbabwe.

According to the couple's Facebook pages, their deaths occurred two weeks after they became engaged, adding a poignant layer to the loss felt by those who knew them.

Snagga T, a devoted adherent of the Rastafarian culture, not only shaped the Joburg dancehall scene but also collaborated with the likes of former YFM DJs Andy "The Admiral" Kasrils and Jah Seed, co-founder of the kwaito musical group, Bongo Maffin.

Tanya Irene Mabhena, the mother of Snagga T's child, recalled: "Snagga loved music; it was his life. But he also loved our child and did all he could to provide for her, even after our separation.

"We were all saddened by the loss of Snagga T. It's worse because our child always asks about him, and, as per our culture, I...

