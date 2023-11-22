Tanzania: UN Women, Tigo Join Forces to Boost Stem Skills

TANZANIA: UN Women Tanzania has partnered with Tigo Tanzania, under Honora Tanzania Public Limited Company, to empower and equip young women and girls with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and digital literacy skills.

This collaboration, announced at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by the two organisations, aligns with UN Women's African Girls Can Code Initiative (AGCCI), which aims to train and empower women and girls aged 17-25 to take up studies and careers in the information, communication, and technology (ICT), education and coding sectors.

The UN Women Tanzania Representative, Ms Hodan Addou, emphasized the importance of integrating young women and girls into the ICT sector as a necessary element to increase women's representation in STEM-related fields.

"When women participate in ICT, they bring diverse perspectives that are crucial for innovation and improved outcomes," she said yesterday in a release.

Statistics indicate that approximately 90 per cent of future jobs globally require ICT skills. However, enrolment in science subjects shows a significant gender gap, with fewer girls than boys participating, and women are markedly underrepresented in science and engineering professions.

Tigo CEO, Kamal Okba, said in a world driven by innovation and digital connectivity, it is imperative that no one is left behind.

"Through AGCCI, Binti Digitali, we are determined to close the gender gap in STEM," Mr Kamal said.

The collaboration will focus on developing coding, robotics, and digital entrepreneurship skills for young women and girls, both in and out of school. The programme will include advanced IT training through coding camps, mentorship programs, and incubation with tech-driven startups, aiming to enhance their employability, entrepreneurship abilities, and access to further education for economic empowerment.

The collaboration with UN Women under the African Girl Can Code Initiative marks a significant step towards impacting more girls and young women, contributing to the reduction of skills gap in the broader digital economy agenda.